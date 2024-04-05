A Living Room” Unveiling Valtteri Tavast’s latest gem

Finnish solo developer Valtteri Tavast, known for the heavy metal adventure Rock 'n' Roll Will Never Die! (2022), has announced a new dark comedy point-and-click game, A Living Room. Though a full-length commercial game is also in development and slated for a 2025 release, A Living Room is a short free-to-play game that promises an engaging experience in under an hour, with hidden secrets that may necessitate a second playthrough.

A Living Room places players in the role of an old man confined to a room, surrounded by nothing but furniture. While this may not sound like the most thrilling premise, Tavast assures that there's more than meets the eye in this existential adventure. The story's surprises and experimental elements form a major part of its appeal, and players can expect to uncover peculiar events as they navigate the game.

Valtteri Tavast's A Living Room will be available to the public in the coming weeks. The game will be published by Instant Million. For a sneak peek into the game, check out the trailer:

Although the release date for the game is uncertain beyond the target of 2024, it is possible to wishlist the game already on Steam.