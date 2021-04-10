7 Years From Now to reach PC and Switch in less than two months

It was nearly four years ago that 7 Years From Now was launched as a mobile exclusive, but now the isometric voxel art adventure is back and nearly ready to relaunch on PC and Switch.

The game tells the story of a high school student named Haruto Soraki, who developed amnesia seven years earlier and is only now returning to his hometown "on a quest to recover his memory after being involved in an accident, which he knows nothing about." His journey takes the form of a "charming yet sinister slice-of-life adventure" in which you will need to "reacquaint yourself with forgotten friends, discover hidden depths as you expose a horrifying conspiracy," and ultimately travel seven years into the past in order to "outthink the people trying to stop you" from learning what really happened to you so long ago.

Described as a "uniquely emotive non-combat-based narrative experience," 7 Years From Now features a distinctive isometric voxel art presentation and a focus on story over puzzles. Players must explore the town and interact with various people encountered along the way in an attempt to unravel a tale that deals with mature themes such as "bullying ... mental health and domestic violence."

The solo creation of Mafumi Yoshida, 7 Years From Now was originally launched on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android, where it has been downloaded more than six million times. Recently it's been optimized for PC and consoles and is due to be released, complete with all DLC ("epilogue, side story, glossary and Sound Mode"), on Steam for Windows PC and the Nintendo eShop for Switch on May 28th.