Trial by Teng – A Twilight Path Adventure to commence soon

In 2018, Charm Games took players to a unique fantasy world somewhere between the real one and the afterlife. Next the indie Canadian developer is going back to the well but in a much darker and different location in the upcoming Trial by Teng – A Twilight Path Adventure.

The sequel will once again thrust players into a "delightfully offbeat vision of the afterlife," only this time you find yourself "trapped in the Realm of the Dead and separated from your travelling companions." Now all alone, if you're to "rescue your friends, open the Hellgate, and escape," you must find a way to "earn your way back to the land of Twilight by restoring your karma."

Unlike the bright and vivid colour palette of its predecessor, the early screenshots and trailer for Trial by Teng depict a much grimmer and gloomier atmosphere, as befits the underworld setting. Here in this "mysterious and magical" place, you will encounter a variety of "supernatural creatures and playful spirits," and along the way you will need to "solve ancient and mythical puzzles" if you are to succeed.

There is currently no definitive release date for Trial by Teng – A Twilight Path Adventure, but it's "coming soon" to Steam for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index. To follow the game's progress in the meantime, you can sign up for updates from the developer's website.