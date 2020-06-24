FunnyPizzaLand 2 preparing for delivery in 2021

If movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Mad Max: Fury Road have taught us anything, it's that it's never too late for a good sequel. The new game from solo indie developer Roman isn't quite as long-awaited as them, but it'll be nearly twenty years since the launch of its predecessor when FunnyPizzaLand 2: The Last Supper is served up sometime next year.

The original game, described by its creator as "pretty experimental as a game and more a piece of art," told the story of a pizzeria owner named Pedro, who is broke and down on his luck when he sees a poster on a tree in the local forest. A rich reward is being offered for finding the pictured "GlobalMediaMonster," who has an old TV for a head. All Pedro has to do is find him and all will be well again! The new game is actually a prequel taking place about 400 years earlier, starring an ancestor of Pedro's named Pedro Josué Vásquez della corte, the king's official cook who is "very aristocratic and a real maestro."

Unlike the 3D presentation of the first game, FunnyPizzaLand 2 is a traditional 2D point-and-click adventure with stylish hand-drawn art and a slimmed-down SCUMM-style verb interface with four available actions. As Pedro attempts to create a winning new pizza recipe, he learns of the very rare "Morak Mushroom" that will make it all the more delicious, and during the quest to find some players will need to collect useful inventory items, talk to a variety of unique characters, and solve puzzles along the way. An example of some of the latter can be found in the lengthy gameplay video, which includes some minor puzzle spoilers.

As the project is still in its early stages of development, there is no firm timeline for FunnyPizzaLand 2: The Last Supper just yet, but the game is currently on track for release on Windows and Mac in 2021. To follow its progress in the meantime, be sure to check out the developer's website for updates.