Re:Turn – One Way Trip making way toward September release

A group of students, camping in the woods, alone in the dark among the whispering trees. If you're thinking that sounds a lot like a set-up for a horror story, well, you'd be absolutely right. Re:Turn – One Way Trip is an upcoming 2D horror adventure by London-based indie developers Red Ego Games that combines unspeakable evil, time travel and mystery into a spooky ride.

Five college friends are enjoying one last camping holiday together as a graduation celebration. Initially, everything seems to be going well, until Saki awakes one night to find the other four gone. Braving the lonely forest in search of them, she stumbles across a long-abandoned ghostly train, "standing silent, as if it has been waiting for its final passengers to board." As Saki investigates further, the mystery deepens and the barriers of time start to dissolve. By searching both past and present, can she unearth the train's deadly secrets, escape an otherworldly horror bent on avenging unrequited love and, above all, save her friends?

Re:Turn features a low-res side-scrolling pixel art world with sharper-looking cutscenes and character portraits for the dialogue. The visual aesthetic is complemented by a haunting original soundtrack that responds to the action. Promising "a twist on the horror genre," the game will present an intricate story involving two playable characters with different perspectives. In order to "escape otherworldly horrors and unrelenting terrors" along the way, players will need to "use their wits to tackle tricky puzzles and piece together clues to survive."

Re:Turn – One Way Trip will be ready for boarding on September 29th, available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For an early taste of what to expect, a demo is available now on Steam, but only until the end of the Summer Steam Game Festival on June 22nd.