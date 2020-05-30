Ever Forward getting closer with demo release

When you find yourself lost in a surreal world filled with puzzles, the only way out is to keep moving forward. At least, that's very much the case with the suitably titled Ever Forward, an upcoming 3D platforming adventure from Pathea Games, creators of the acclaimed sandbox RPG My Time at Portia.

Plot details are deliberately sparse, but players step into the...well, shoeless feet of twelve-year-old Maya. Venturing outside after she was warned it was dangerous, Maya finds herself trapped in a "strange world somewhere between reality and imagination" with no memory of who she is or what brought her here. Now she will need to "unlock her memories and confront her fears" in order to "piece together the mystery of Maya's past and what dark secrets she has buried." The only way to do that is to keep moving ever forward, using "observational skills and intelligence to solve multiple puzzles" along the way.



Presented in third-person 3D, Ever Forward puts you in direct control of the young protagonist as she makes her way through a vivid realm of "soothing pastels and futuristic tones designed to simulate the absurd nature of the dream world." Obstacles in your path will require both a mental component and a physical one, with tasks ranging from simple running, jumping, and sneaking to "teleportation and gravity control." Some challenges have multiple solutions, and as you collect scattered "fragments of memories" in your travels, you will open up new areas to explore and puzzles to solve.

The complete version of Ever Forward isn't due to launch on Steam for Windows PC until July, followed by Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch later this year, but those looking to get a head start can dig into the playable prologue available now on Steam and itch.io. The demo represents approximately 40% of the full game, and saved games will carry over to the final version.