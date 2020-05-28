Marcella Moon mystery set to rise on June 16th

The relative dearth of Nancy Drew games of late has left a void for plucky amateur detective adventures. Almost ready to step into that role next is Marcella Moon, the headline star of solo developer Renee Hyde's upcoming Secret on the Hill.

Marcella Moon is a "strong and intelligent [young woman] with a penchant for travel and adventure." She works as a freelance journalist in Portland, Oregon but enjoys solving crimes in her spare time. After "helping unravel several local unsolved cases, she has been gaining a reputation for her capabilities and is beginning to receive calls to investigate bigger cases." Her latest promises to be the biggest yet when she heads off to Ireland to "investigate the disappearance of famous writer, Amelia Goldstone." Many theories abound, so Marcella will need to "explore Irish culture and mythology and talk to the locals in order to solve this mystery."



Inspired by the Nancy Drew games, Secret on the Hill is a first-person slideshow-style adventure with plenty of parallels to HeR Interactive's longrunning series. During your investigation, estimated to take anywhere between 1-3 hours to complete, you can expect to "interview suspects, look for clues, solve puzzles, and be immersed in a mysterious atmosphere – hopefully while learning something along the way." The developer intends this debut adventure to be only a springboard to an ongoing series of longer, deeper mysteries, each promising a "heavy focus on atmospheric settings, quirky dialogue, puzzles, and stories infused with interesting historical/cultural context."

If you're ready for a little sleuthing, you don't have much longer to wait, as Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill is due to be launched on Steam on June 16th for Windows PC, with a Mac version to follow later. To learn more about the game, and the series in general, be sure to drop by the official website.