Cleo: A Pirate’s Tale seeking loot on Kickstarter

Comic pirate adventures never go out of fashion in the adventure genre, and the latest game hoping join the ranks is indie German developer Christoph Schultz's upcoming Cleo: A Pirate's Tale, currently seeking funding through Kickstarter.

The titular protagonist is a cynical 14-year-old girl who is tired of "living a repetitive life with her father in a bar." She's heard all about the "epic adventures of pirate legend Captain Cabeca, but in her everyday life, she is just surrounded by boring fishermen and unsuccessful pirates, hanging around at the counter." That all changes when young Cleo "finds a strange pirate-logbook and sees a ghost," an event that catapults her on a "dangerous adventure ... in a world of lies, deceit, greed and bad breath – the world of pirates – and most of them are after the same thing: THE TREASURE OF ETERNAL MEMORY."



Though its bird's-eye perspective is inspired by the early Legend of Zelda games, Cleo has far more in common with LucasArts' classic Monkey Island adventures. Promising plenty of "nostalgic flair, humor and a linear story," the game is being designed for those who prefer "wacky dialogues and clunky pixel art animation over multiplayer-raytraced-weatherdynamiced-branching-endings." Players can freely explore "different islands and mysterious locations," where you'll be "confronted with various puzzles, riddles, enemies and other obstacles." You cannot die, so experimentation is encouraged as you collect and use inventory items, treasure maps and recipes, as well as chat up the bizarre locals including "parrots, ghosts, sirens and even a legion of shrimps." You can also try your hand at "Kraken Fodder," a minigame that is "taken very seriously among pirates and seamen."

As a solo creation, Cleo: A Pirate's Tale will take quite a while to finish without financial support, which is why the developer has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise €20,000 by June 4th. If successfully funded, we could see the game completed for Windows and Mac by August 2021, with console versions to possibly follow. For a sample of what's in store, be sure to check out the playable demo available now for download.