Demo released for early look at Mike & Tyler

Sam & Max who? LucasArts' famed Freelance Police aren't the only buddy cops with adventure games of their own – or at least, they won't be early next year with the upcoming release of Sinking Sheep's Mike & Tyler.

Actually, a more apt comparison to the eponymous leads would be Starsky and Hutch or Crockett and Tubbs. It's the 1980s in a fictional Florida-type setting, where the sun is shining, the beaches are beautiful, and the cops are cool. Detective Mike Michalski is resourceful, respectful of authority, and has an analytical mind. His partner Tyler Jones, however, is more prone to relying on "brute force" to solve problems, willing to shoot first and ask questions later. Both their skills will be put to the test to solve the latest murder case, which ends up with Mike & Tyler going undercover to infiltrate a "smuggling and money-laundering ring."



Mike & Tyler features the same kind of colourful, cartoony art style as the developer's previous title, Yet Another Hero Story. Also like its predecessor, this game features a simple point-and-click interface and a variety of puzzles to solve. But there are key differences this time around as well. For one, the story will be told largely without words, with pictograms replacing the more common text-based dialogue approach. The two playable characters also have their own abilities to switch between at will, as Mike is the only one who can collect and use inventory, while Tyler's great strength will be called upon when a little more muscle is needed.

The complete Mike & Tyler experience won't be available for about another year yet on Windows PC, but you can get an early taste of what to expect through the playable demo available now on Steam and itch.io.