New details brought forth for INCANTAMENTUM

English folklore is rife with possibilities for adventure games, and the latest developer to dip into this well of inspiration is Cloak and Dagger Games for their upcoming INCANTAMENTUM.

The new game from the creators of Sumatra: Fate of Yandi stars "noted barrow-digger Thomasina Bateman," who is summoned by letter to come to the "isolated and somewhat unwelcoming village of Bewlay, England." There she is tasked with excavating Hob's Barrow, but it soon becomes clear that this will be "no ordinary dig" when a "series of strange events in this ancient and sodden landscape" begins to occur.



INCANTAMENTUM is a pixel art point-and-click adventure that promises a variety of puzzles to solve and a cast of unique characters to interact with, ranging from "suspicious villagers to sickly vicars to lordly landowners, all with their own unique stories and motives." Unlike its acclaimed predecessor, the atmosphere here will have a "distinct 'folk horror' tone" over the course of a "dark, complex and evolving storyline featuring interwoven elements from real English folklore with many twists and turns." Along the way, players can expect to encounter "fiends in the furrows, the smell of damp soil, and a cat or two."

No firm launch date has been set just yet, but the game will be coming to Windows PC later this year and is now available for wishlisting on Steam. In the meantime, be sure to check out the official website for additional details.