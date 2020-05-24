Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony heading for spring 2021 release

The mystery of the lost colony on Roanoke Island has endured for over 430 years, but it may take just one more to finally discover what happened in indie developer Madcraft Studios' upcoming comic adventure, Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony.

Loosely based on a true story, the game revolves around the unexplained disappearance of a group of pioneers who attempted to become the "first settled colony in America in 1587." The only clue to what befell them was a single word left behind, carved into a tree: "Crowalt." Flash forward to 1937 when a "young and ambitious adventurer" visits the titular island in pursuit of long-lost answers. What he finds, however, is a "series of troubles" in a small town filled with enimatic people.



Blending "traditional storytelling with modern-day pixel art graphics," Crowalt promises a classic-styled adventure experience in which you will collect and combine inventory items and artifacts, solve puzzles, and engage in a number of "funny dialogues" with assorted townsfolk. With help from your journal, you'll have to make deductions and choices along the way, including whether to "lie or speak only the truth." The decisions you make are important, as they promise to "affect the course of events" thereafter.

Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony is still at least a year away, with a projected release on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux sometime in spring 2021. While you wait, you can follow the game's progress through the developer's website.