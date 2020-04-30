The Strange Story of Brian Fisher revealed on Steam

Independent Macedonian developer Intetic has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on the opening act of its debut mystery adventure, The Strange Story of Brian Fisher, and has now released the first chapter for PC via Steam.

The game tells the story of a man in search of his missing father long after he disappeared. Twenty years earlier, a successful astrophysicist was on the brink of a monumental discovery when he mysteriously vanished, leaving neither a trace nor a body, and was eventually pronounced dead. Driven by this unsolved mystery, his son Brian Fisher grew up to became a detective and has made it his life’s work to find his father, convinced he’s still alive.

But now other ghosts from the past have reemerged. Brian is stalked and kidnapped by an unknown man who is after his father’s discovery. Taken out to the deepest, darkest woods, Brian is imprisoned in a cabin once secretly used by his father to conduct his research. With only vague recollections of having been here before, now he must escape and unravel a mystery dating back thousands of years, solving a variety of puzzles along the way using only his “creativity, ingenuity, the tools that he's able to find, and his father's training.”



Presented with an option to play in either first-person or third-person – switchable at any time even when playing – The Strange Story of Brian Fisher also distinguishes itself from most adventures in that each time you begin a new game, "more than 70% of the items that you need to collect, and 90% of the combinations for solving the puzzles are randomly generated." This offers an added layer of replayability, as whenever you start over there will be "different places to search and different combinations to solve."

The Strange Story of Brian Fisher will have a total of seven chapters altogether, though this first installment will deal exclusively with Brian’s efforts to escape the secluded cabin. The game is available now on Steam for Windows PC, and more information can be found on the official website.