First clues to Sarawak uncovered

If you enjoy both a good mystery novel and the interactivity and puzzles of videogames, you'll get two for the price of one in indie developer Cowleyfornia Studios' upcoming text-based adventure, Sarawak.

When an eminent anthropologist is "found dead on the steps outside your hotel," the police pin the crime on "someone very close to you." Of course, there's far more to his murder than first meets the eye, and it turns out "the dead professor has left behind him a web of secrets that you alone can unravel." In order to do so, you'll need to "make interactive choices and solve puzzles in a story that blurs the boundaries between narrative games and conventional literature."



Described as a 'literary mystery game,' Sarawak is an illustrated text-based adventure that takes players from "the dreaming spires of Oxford to the jungles of Borneo." Along the way, you will "interact with a whimsical cast of characters who help or hinder your progress," and "the more you unravel, the more conflicted you become as you start to question who's lying and who's telling the truth." Gameplay is divided between "interactive text choices and image-based puzzles" as you "open locks and doors, discover secret rooms, hack into police equipment, pore through newspaper archives, and light up a jungle research station," among other activities in which you'll partake.

While the UK husband-and-wife team behind Sarawak have not yet set a firm release date, the game is on track to be launched on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux sometime in early 2021, with mobile and Switch versions to follow later on.