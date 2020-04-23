Ghost of Tomorrow materializes on Kickstarter

For many people isolating at home right now, these are very strange times, but really they could be weirder. Don't believe it? Then check out the early access version of Ghost of Tomorrow, a first-person horror game that is currently seeking funding through Kickstarter.

While story details are sparse, players control a young woman named Amanda Graham, who returns home to her apartment on August 23, 2019. There, for reasons unknown, suddenly a series of bizarre and increasingly disturbing incidents begin manifesting around you. What's worse, it soon becomes clear that "these paranormal events seem to transcend the boundaries of both space and time," and they may even offer a "glimpse of what is yet to happen in the future." Will you be able to avoid the grisly fate that seems to be your destiny?



Presented in free-roaming 3D, Ghost of Tomorrow promises to be a "time-bending psychological horror" with a sci-fi twist. A solo project of indie developer Edd Lioni, the game has little if any in the way of dangers to avoid or puzzles so solve. Instead the focus is on atmosphere and discovery, as each new clue triggers some new frightening change in the environment to check out.

Unlike most titles seeking support through Kickstarter, the crowdfunding campaign for Ghost of Tomorrow is for just one particular purpose: to raise $100 USD by May 14 in order to release the game on Steam for Windows PC before the end of 2021. Additional pledges are of course welcome, with all extra funding going into development of the game.