Commander ‘85 now recruiting on Kickstarter

Do you want to play a game?

That line may have been popularized by the 1983 film WarGames, but it could just as easily apply to The Moonwall's Commander '85, an upcoming sci-fi thriller that is currently seeking funding through Kickstarter.

The title refers to the new computer given to the game's teenaged protagonist as a birthday present in a typical 1980s Chicago suburb. It turns out, however, that this is no ordinary PC, but rather "the highest technological achievement, a state-of-the-art computer equipped with a real artificial intelligence system." Unfortunately, when the government's "military experiments get out of control and the world faces the threat of nuclear war," it'll be up to you to team up with "a group of friends and a crazy scientist ... to try and end the Cold War, discover the secret of the Commander computers, and find out the mysterious truth behind the Roswell incident."



Steeped in 1980s nostalgia and described as a first-person 3D blend of "adventure game, science fiction thriller, survival elements and a hacker simulator," Commander '85 promises a wide variety of gameplay activities ranging from "hacking data networks, playing games, drawing, playing with a dog or watching video tapes." Along with completing chores given to you by your parents (you are still a teenager, after all), thre's also the small matter of having to "decide the fate of the world using an advanced system of interaction with the computer’s artificial intelligence." To do this you will need to "build its trust and friendliness towards you, listen to its sarcastic comments and even watch as it quarrels with your parents." In keeping with this emergent theme, rather than have predetermined events play out exactly the same way all the time, here there will be "hundreds of possibilities and random elements" impacting the direction of the story, so that "every time you play will be different, with your choices leading to one of three possible endings."

In order to make all this happen, the developers behind the 2016 steampunk courtroom drama Bohemian Killing have launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise a little over $5,000 USD by May 9th. If successfully funded, we could see Commander '85 released on Steam for PC sometime before the end of the year, with console versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch planned as well.