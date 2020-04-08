Dordogne to begin welcoming visitors in 2021

We may all be stuck at home these days, but that doesn't stop us from dreaming of lovely vacation getaways or playing one out virtually. One such exotic adventure on the horizon is Dordogne, an indie watercolour adventure coming to PC and Switch next year.

Players control a woman named Mimi, who is back home in the titular French region "visiting the house of her recently deceased grandmother." There she discovers that "as a souvenir of the childhood summers Mimi spent with her in Dordogne, her grandmother left her letters and puzzles to solve, to remind her to make the most out of life." In order to fulfill her grandmother's wishes, the protagonist will now need to "immerse herself back into her childhood memories, and see once again through the eyes of the little girl who marveled at everything."



Presented in a gorgeous hand-painted watercolour style, Dordogne takes players through a variety of scenic environments "full of wonderful scents and feelings." Set in both the present and the past, the game allows players to engage in common local experiences like "forest walks, climbing, kayaking, [and] cave explorations," but you'll also need to overcome obstacles in your path along the way. As well as solving puzzles in both timelines, you must "collect photos, sounds, objects and words to create Mimi’s journal," reflecting her "adventures and memories of Dordogne, and the connection she shares with her grandmother." The more tasks you fulfill as a ten-year-old girl, the more your actions will affect the present.

Co-created by UMANIMATION and Un Je Ne Sais Quoi, an indie studio "led by Cannes Award-winning animation director Cedric Babouche," Dordogne is likely still a year or more away from completion. Though no target release date has been set just yet, the game is due to launch on Steam for Windows PC and the Nintendo eShop for Switch sometime in 2021. To follow its progress in the meantime, be sure to check out the official website.