Arrog to find life on PC and Switch this summer

Facing our own mortality may be the LAST thing any of us feel like doing for real during a time of global pandemic, but virtually contemplating death is the very basis of the surreal indie puzzler, Arrog.

While details are intentionally sparse, the story represents "the journey of a man accepting his death through his dreams." Promising an "intense 30-minute narrative experience," this "enigmatic puzzle adventure" is presented through hand-sketched black and white drawings with a touch of colour for effect, backed by a "hand-crafted soundtrack for each section of the game."



Co-created by indie developers LEAP Game Studios and Hermanos Magia, Arrog was originally launched last November exclusively as part of the Humble Monthly program for Windows and Mac. Next up, if all goes well, the game is expected to be released on Steam for PC and the Nintendo eShop for Switch as early as July.