Trailer reveals Unusual Findings

If you think the goings-on in Stranger Things are weird, wait'll you get a load of Unusual Findings, the upcoming retro-styled adventure from the creators of Darkestville Castle.

While plot details are sparse, Unusual Findings is described as a "point and click adventure game about friendship, growing up, synthwave music, 8-bit games ... and killer creatures from outer space." It stars childhood friends Vinny, Nick and Tony, who call themselves the "mystery stalkers" but get far more than they bargained for when they "stumble upon an...unusual discovery." Unfortunately, it's a very unfriendly discovery of something that "is going to kill everyone" in town if the boys aren't able to stop it.



Unlike developer EPIC LLama's previous title, this one embraces its retro stylings in every respect. Unusual Findings will be "all about '80s nostalgia, not only in the way it looks but also in narrative, tone, settings and music." Inspired both by period film favourites like The Goonies, They Live and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as well as adventure genre classics like Full Throttle and The Curse of Monkey Island, the game promises a "tale that is out of this world" and an adventure "full of suspense, mysteries, thrilling action," and of course a lingering fondness for headbands and VHS stores.

There are currently no launch details in terms of platforms or completion date, but you can follow the game's progress through the developer's Facebook page.