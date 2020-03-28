Assemble with Care reconstructed on Windows PC

Adventure games often have players devising wacky inventions and makeshift solutions, but a more thoughtful approach will be needed in indie developer ustwo games' Assemble with Care, a very personal narrative-driven puzzler now available on PC.

At first glance, Assemble with Care might resemble any standard adventure as it follows a "globe-trotting antique restorer called Maria, who arrives in the sun-soaked town of Bellariva determined to help its inhabitants save their most cherished possessions." Upon her arrival, however, Maria discovers that more than just their possessions, it's "their personal lives that are starting to fracture." If she's to really help them repair what's broken, she will "need to find a way to hold them together, one spare screw at a time."



The new game from the creators of Monument Valley and its sequel is a much different experience than its mazelike isometric predecessors. Presented in an impressionist painterly art style and accompanied by a nostalgic soundtrack "inspired by the sounds of the '80s," Assemble with Care promises a "moving, personal story" about the townsfolk of Bellariva as explored through the damaged items Maria encounters. As you disassemble and restore various "defining objects of decades past," you can expect a very tactile, hands-on gameplay experience befitting a true craftsman.

Originally launched exclusively for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV through Apple Arcade in September 2019, Assemble with Care has now been released on Steam for Windows PC.