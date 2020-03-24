Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner breaks out on Steam

Often adventure games are given PC releases followed later by mobile ports, but in the case of SunRay Games' Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner, that order has been completely reversed with the recent Steam launch of the Japanese-flavoured 3D puzzler.

Players step into the first-person shoes of an amnesiac who awakens on a boat in the middle of the sea. The only hope for salvation – and possibly answers – lies on a mysterious island in the distance. Upon reaching its shores, you find that "it feels like a prison here," and yet "sometimes you see the silhouette of a beautiful girl and she is leading you somewhere." In her wake, you must "find cryptic hidden objects and clues on the island that will lead you to great escape or, perhaps, to something even more special."



Mystic Escape takes place in a free-roaming, highly stylized 3D presentation of a "Japanese style setting." Described as a "room escape experience on a mystic island," the game is filled with "challenging puzzles" to solve along the way, but there is "something deep inside your memories that will help you" overcome the obstacles in your path. As you follow the "notes left by a mystery person" inhabiting this place before you, you'll come to understand that the key to escaping your current predicament is connected somehow to the past, if only you're able to "untangle the knot of your lost memories to restore the diary of events that happened on the island."

Originally a mobile exclusive launched for iOS on the App Store and Android on Google Play, Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner has now been ported to PC and released on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux.