Hermitage: Strange Case Files to come out of hiding later this year
Soon adventure gamers can step into the shoes of a bookstore owner who finds himself embroiled in a bizarre otherworldly mystery. No, sorry, it's not a new Gabriel Knight mystery, but rather the localized English version of Arrowiz's Hermitage: Strange Case Files, a Chinese visual novel-styled adventure coming later this year to PC and consoles.
The game is named after a "sinister bookstore that attracts most unusual customers – all of whom seem to be involved in mysterious cases bordering on the paranormal." Players control the "less than motivated bookshop owner, a former anthropology professor who for unknown reasons has never been seen outside of the bookstore." When a series of "horrific incidents" befalls the city, you set out to solve them with the assistance of a "hacker genius on the run, a self-proclaimed detective and a short-tempered legal consultant." Along with good old-fashioned detective work, perhaps the "supernatural horrors that lurk between the pages of Hermitage's Lovecraftian book collection" will yield some clues into the dark events unfolding.
Although described as a "paranormal horror adventure," Hermitage largely plays out like a traditional visual novel-styled detective story with a degree of freedom to shape the investigation as you see fit. You must track down leads by "interviewing characters and choosing an approach that fits the target's personality, while intel is gathered through dialogues, TV news, web forums, phone messages and emails." As you progress you will unlock various "character skills" that you will be tested on at certain times throughout the game. Through the use of your pinboard to "link and analyze characters and events," you must form an airtight argument to prove your deductions or your case "might just take a turn for the worse."
Originally a Chinese exclusive, the English translation for Hermitage: Strange Case Files is underway and we should see the game launched on Steam for Windows PC by the end of the year, along with as-yet-unspecified console ports.
Community Comments
The Larry game has gone a little too far. Well, I suppose it’s always been far but this is so overt that I’m uncomfortable.
I tried the demo, I agree with a lot of what you said, it looks exciting but it was a little too short to see how depth it could be.
When I logged in the virtual game, I only had 2 minutes to discover, it’s really not enough to have an opinion.
Release is planned for 2020, we’ll see more soon I hope.
“she came back a few years later to help design the unreleased Babylon 5 game.”
Unreleased Babylon 5 game? From Sierra? I never knew about this. What a great game that could have been.
Thanks so much for the article!!! It means the world to me!
PS: I´m glad more people still remember the masterpiece that is The Longest Journey.
If you read this article, you should own this book!
Highly recommended!
The hard copy is the perfect sidepiece to us big box adventure game collectors. Bring on the nostalgia. Bring on the behind the scenes stories. Bring on the book.
I just bought the book! I don’t know if they arrive in my country, Argentina, but I tried it from this page: https://www.bookdepository.com/es/Sierra-Adventure-Shawn-Mills/9781716867064
They say that buying from there they arrive
You put heavy rain a game that’s gameplay amounted to “PUSH X TO DO THING” over Sam and Max hit the road one of the greatest point and click games of all time? Seriously? Heavy rain has aged terribly in the 10 years it’s been out and Sam and Max is just as playable as when it came out.
Agreed with nearly all the list, maybe I would swap GK2 and GK1 around, I thought the Sins of the Father’s was better but that’s probably because SWAT and Phantasmagoria put me off a bit on the FMV trend because they were so buggy. Parents bought Myst and Riven when they came out, never got into them as I never could understand what the game was about or what I was supposed to do.
Only addition I would make, especially since you profess your admiration for Jane Jensen, would be Gray Matter. I thought that game was great and music very well suited the mood
Just sent you a walkthrough of Day of the Tentacle
Hi Jackal and all other AGers
I just wanted to follow-up my previous post with a really positive ‘shout out’ to Sam Dyer (Creative Director, BitMap Books) and the U.K company about their response to my earlier post(s). Although my first email was very positive about the content of TAoPaCAG (Edition 1), there was a small problem with the binding when I received mine as a (late) Christmas gift.
BitMap Books is a small, and dedicated to its fan-base, publisher supporting not only the Adventure Gaming community but other gaming genres as well.
Well, Sam reached out to me and right away offered to replace my version of TAoPaCAG with Edition 2. This was entirely unexpected and appreciated! Today I received confirmation from BitMap that a new hardcover was on the way, and I could download a digital version if I wanted to - just excellent customer relations!
Many thanks Sam!
In keen appreciation of receiving my new TAoPaCAG bok
Glen
@ProfGMDavis – Sam here from Bitmap. Sorry to hear you had issues with the binding. Very occasionally binding defects do occur and accidentally slip through QC at the printing factory. I can assure you that it doesn’t effect all the books. In every instance, we will replace with a new copy, so we must have misplaced your email by mistake.
Please email me on .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and I will personally sort this for you.
Thanks, Sam
Hi Jackal
Good comment and appreciated. In fact I did reach out to BitMap, but I did not get a response, albeit I was not 100% sure that I had found their best email address.
And as time passed by, I enjoyed the content (although not the “container”). I reasoned that BitMap probably “outsourced” the printing and binding, being a publishing and content company, primarily. Also, I received my version very long time after order (Christmas 2019) and much longer after the first edition had been published - so I can’t be sure if ‘shelf-life’ issues affected my experience.
Glen
ProfGMDavis, that does sound disappointing. I would strongly encourage you to contact Bitmap, as I expect they’d want to know and try to make things right.
Generally speaking, however, whatever issues there may have been with a previous printing wouldn’t apply to the second edition that is currently available for preorder. If there were any mishaps with the earlier version, presumably they’ve been ironed out by now.
Dear AG’ers
I post for others a reflective thought. I purchased the first edition of TAoPaCAG for Christmas 2019.
I was delighted by the content but not so the “container”. By this I mean, that the articles and interviews were very rich with excellent content. However, and an a caution to future purchasers of the second edition, the quality of the binding and the front/back hard covers was very poor. Within two weeks the biding began to “slide” and pages started to become detached. The pages are now held together with sticky tape.
So I cannot really discourage purchase of this ‘coffee table hardcover’, because the content is just so good! Unfortunately it does not stand the test of time of a coffee table book due to poor quality of publication by Bitmap Books or its distribution arm
Glen
Point-and-Click adventure games have always been my first gaming love and I’m always looking for my next ‘fix’, as it were.
It makes me sad that with the evolution of technology, there doesn’t appear to be a market for them these days. I always try and buy adventure games, even if they aren’t to my taste, just to keep the genre alive.
Anyway, thanks for bringing this book to my attention. Just gone ahead and pre-ordered!
Just sent you a walkthrough of King’s Quest V
Imaging putting Riven ahead of DoTT
Just sent you a walkthrough of The 7th Guest
Thanks for posting about our game Jack! :-)
Well received, thanks!
I sent you a few walkthroughs
Adventure games are undoubtedly my favourite genre of games because of many reasons. If I had to choose one, i’d choose the story-driven aspect of the games. I love well-written stories and love the ability to control them through a game, that is also why I play so many of them. As of Fran Bow, I absolutely loved it from the very beginning. I loved the ‘craziness’ and the unrealistic world of Fran Bow, I loved discovering her story myself and trying to understand what’s going on inside her head. This is honestly my opinion- it was one of the best games I have ever played in my entire life, and i’d like to take the opportunity to thank you all (Killmonday games) for making it and giving me this unforgettable experience. Looking forward to play Little Misfortune, I’m sure it will be at least as good as Fran Bow
hi, Fran Bow was so amazing lookswise and storywise. I’ve watched people play the start of little miss fortune and it looks just as good as your first game. I mostly love adventure games because of the unpredictably. In Fran Bow you never saw anything coming but it also wasn’t completely random. Also mysteries, like when I first found the twins, I was playing with my brother and we were trying to figure out what happened to them.
thanks for making a giveaway, can’t wait to play little miss fortune!
Hi there! It is a pleasure to participate in a contest of one of my favorite games, and that 4 years have passed since its launch, what I enjoy most about adventure games is history, graphics is not always the most important thing;)
Hugs,
Thomas <3
My favorite aspect of adventure games is always the story. This is probably why I absolutely adore Fran Bow so much! I just can’t resist some good story telling mixed with a bit of horror.
I really fell in love with Fran bow when it came out and I’m excited for little misfortune! The art style and story plots are some of my favorites.
As for the giveaway thank you for the chance, My favorite thing about adventure games is when the characters have some really good story arcs that lead to really good, believable character development. I like to see how the characters grow from the beginning of the story all the way to the end.
Hey, fourth anniversary of one of the best games! For me, there are one or two things that are most important in adventure games. It has to have a good storyline to be considered playable, and it has to have a good amount of hidden messages/references/story. Like in Fran bow, the story is amazing and borrows from real world examples and people, but also you can return the ticket, shoes, and other things you take throughout the game! It took me two years to discover that!
Hello and thank you for the great work you do. I really enjoy all of it.
What I love most about adventure games, is their option to remain as simple as humanly possible and still be incredibly engaging and fun. Adventure games like Fran Bow don´t need fancy graphics and flashy action scenes to keep players intrigued. All they need is a story. For me, that is the foremost part of creating a gaming experience, that goes overlooked in the industry nowadays, but adventure games seem to always deliver
Thank you for making one of the best games I´ve ever played.
Peace and love out Happy!
Great review, just enough info for each game to get the interest sparking.
Tim. the bottom link with the arrow takes you to the AG review page. Just clicking on that link is all you need to do to get one entry. That’s all you need to do.
If you use GOG just one click on that link gives you 2 chances to win!
I was unsure on playing this game because many people would render it too poliitical. I thought this would make the quality suffer. You know, flat characters; you beign fed of some values you didn’t ask for, and a plot with less action and fun, over moralized speeches and actions.
Now I can say that those people are idiots. Should have listen the real critics instead.
Are we really discussing this? This is probably one of the best games in recent years!
If you liked LIS, this is the prerfect succesor. Totally at the same level. It’s so clear that it was done by the same people (unlike the super-ultra-boring BTS). It has the same production values as LIS: the right mix between intrigue, some paranormal stuff, good scenes and great characters. The developers didn’t kept miliking Max and Cloe and every other character to infinity as they could have. They just know that they did it once, and they can do it again. And they totally have. I remember when LIS was out, I thought it was great, and there were a lot of comments against it. I feel the same way now.
What I’ve found is that most of those critics are just irrational, and come from the fact that there are minor references to Trump and his wall. Truth is, when you play you don’t even care, and it’s really there because it helps the story, since the characters are mexicans outlaws. I guess some people are kind of dumb and think that they have to boycott it just for that.
Truth is, most of the stuff produced in the US is cheap propaganda and this is not.
I wasn’t expecting this game to be THIS good. Now I’m addicted.
Well, I don’t do Twitter. Or Instagram. And while I do do Facebook, I am very selective. Which means I don’t follow AG on Facebook because, well, I follow AG on AG. So I guess I will not be able to participate. Perhaps it would be better to say that if I am not able to participate on the AG home site, then I won’t participate because the other alternatives don’t fit the way I communicate. Too bad! If you had an AG link, I would enter in a heartbeat.
You can either follow Adventure Gamers on Twitter or visit our Instagram for an entry. Ultimately though, the partnership is that we’re doing this together to give away some amazing prizes
Not sure I see the “teaming up with Artifex Mundi .”
Of all the links you need to go to to enter, none are affiliated with AG.
First two episodes were great. And it’s definitely better than BTS. So everybody must play it, the story is unique and touching.
Hopefully this will be updated soon because I imagine Thimbleweed Park will be on the updated list. Anyway great list looking forward to an update
I’m a huge fan of Wadjet Eye’s stuff and my favourite one is Technobabylon. One thing I’m a little surprised Dave didn’t bring up here is that James Dearden’s original idea for Technobabylon was that the real world would be 2D graphics whereas the Trance would be 3D, so the shift to 3D isn’t totally out of the blue.
Anyway, I’m really looking forward to this game. It’s a shame that you don’t play as Max (who’s basically perfect <3) but that’s just a minor thing. I can’t wait to see where they go next with the story and puzzles.
Nice interview! Keep up with the awesome work for the adventure community!
Personally I don’t really care how their games look. What make them great is the story, writing, fantastic voice acting and solid gameplay. If these things stay intact in their transition to 3D, then bring it on I say.
Really like his games (especially the Blackwell series) and now also like the guy who made them even more. Great interview. Was always wondering what his ideas were behind unavowed and this was very enlightening.
I just wanted to ask if AG could bring this kickstarter to the attention again. Thanks for reading my mind! Six days left. I realy hope they make the goal.
Unfortunately no, but maybe karma will smile favourably upon those who do! (Well, one of you, anyway.)
Any extra “entry” points for Obduction backers or Firmament backers? Just asking ;-)
Very nice interview! I really liked Technobabylon but I wasn’t much into Unavowed because of the threaded story. I like more linear ones but anyway. They’ve been making quality games and I’m really looking forward to playing Birthright!
I also remember a comment in their forum about “pixel-art” telling that they weren’t doing it for the art part but because it was easier, faster and, as a result, cheaper to finish a 2D “pixel-art” game than a 3D game. I’d like to see a 2.5D game from them actually… I think it’s the best style for an adventure game. Well, whatever… I really wish them the best of luck because they like what they do and they do it well!!!
wadjeteye are the best developers right now
A very interesting interview, thank you. I should finally get around playing Unavowed and the first TechoBabylon.
Nice interview. Dave has been working hard making good games and it’s gratifying to see him succeed and use that success to try for new and greater things. I want to play something like the Longest Journey or Anachronox again, here’s hoping Wadjet explores that territory!
Only solid? Looks amazing to me and right up my AG alley
Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey looks appealing to me.