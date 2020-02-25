Down the Rabbit Hole set to emerge next month

When Lewis Carroll wrote Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, even he probably couldn't have conceived of something like virtual reality ever coming to fruition. But some 150 years later that's exactly what's happened, and soon players can descend Down the Rabbit Hole themselves in VR.

This is not a story about Alice, mind you, as the events of Down the Rabbit Hole take place before those of the novel. Instead it stars another little girl "in search of her lost pet Patches that has wandered into Wonderland." If she's to find her missing animal she's going to need your help, as you "control her fate by plotting her journey through an immersive diorama." Along the way you can expect to find "many twists and turns" in a tale filled with colourful characters both new and familiar, including the Cheshire Cat, the Caterpillar and the White Rabbit, to name just a few.



The "miniature world" of Down the Rabbit Hole is presented in a slightly cartoony art style and is gradually unveiled in a full 360 degrees around you as you progress. At times you control the movements of the young protagonist and other helpful characters such as the walking, talking 4½ of spades card, but you are also able to reach into the world on occasion and manipulate the environment directly like an unseen giant. There will be a number of puzzles to solve in your travels, ranging from "single little riddles" to more complex, multi-layered sequences. You should also keep an eye out for scattered party invitations from the Queen of Hearts to deliver to the Mad Hatter. At various times you'll be presented with cards that allow you to "make choices about the nature of the story and ultimately about its outcome."

A VR exclusive, Down the Rabbit Hole is due to arrive on Oculus Rift and Quest, PlayStation VR and Steam VR platforms on March 26th. To learn more about the game in the meantime, drop by the official website for additional details.