Krulk rumbles towards mobile release next month

It’s true that some of the very first computer games were adventure titles, but Black Mole Studio’s upcoming mobile-exclusive adventure game Krulk is positively Neanderthal.

Krulk is a point-and-tap adventure game in which the player controls a caveman who has “fallen into a mysterious dark cave.” While not much light has been shed on either the story or gameplay so far, players will be tasked with helping the protagonist escape by “solving environmental puzzles,” obtaining the primitive tools he needed to progress, and “memorizing the cave paintings” for clues to challenges found elsewhere.



The first screenshots and trailer showcase the title’s whimsical, cartoonish 2D graphics and provide a brief taste of the game’s third-person point of view. Clearly there is more to these caves than one would expect of a prehistoric era, and since the hero’s own brain isn’t particularly well-developed, he’s going to need your help to overcome the surprising challenges in his path.

If all goes according to plan, Krulk will be available for Android and iOS platforms in March, debuting on Google Play and following shortly after on the App Store.