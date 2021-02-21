Playable demo shows early results of Therefore

Waking up with no memories would be daunting enough for anyone in the best of circumstances. Discovering that the fate of the entire world rests on your shoulders with only a day to save it is a whole different kind of pressure. That's precisely the challenge that awaits in indie developer Trim Triangle's upcoming fantasy adventure, Therefore.

Players assume the role of "The Wanderer," who awakens with no memories or voice on "the last day of The First Realm." Here the world is being "torn apart and consumed by The Degradation," but within you is the power to stop it. You soon discover that you are "able to extract The Essences, the ideas that shape the reality of the First Realm and its inhabitants, store them and mix them to forge special items." Only by cleverly using these newfound powers will you be able to locate one of the "Primeval Hearts" and perhaps discover more about your lost identity in the process. There are many decisions for the protagonist to make, but "if something goes wrong, he may use the Memento Mori to reset the day and learn from his mistakes."



Presented in a distinctive pixel art style from an overhead view, Therefore takes players through a fantasy realm based on "Plato's Theory of Forms, where reality is made from ideas (essences)." In this place where "time flows and weather changes, with living fauna and flora," you are able to freely explore, making a variety of choices that impact how the game plays out. Along the way you will collect and craft necessary items and "extract essences from environmental elements and [characters] around you." You can also expect "lots of musical puzzles and symbolism, where poetry and riddles are a constant." If or when you need to reset the day, you are able to do so thanks to "Eternal Vaults" that restore you with not just your newfound knowledge but also your current inventory intact.

The full version of Therefore for Windows and Linux isn't due for likely another year or more, but you can get a first taste now through the downloadable demo available via the developer's website.