EQQO bounces back with Switch port release

Myths in pop culture are often associated with larger-than-life champions, pitched battles, and frenetic combat between men and beasts, but around the world there are countless examples of legends where the smallest of actions and unlikeliest of heroes have the greatest significance. EQQO, an adventure game inspired by “ancient Ethiopian legends,” is centered around just such a story, and is now arriving on Nintendo Switch after releasing last year on mobile VR and Android devices.

Developed by Parallel Studio and billed as a “poetic and meaningful puzzle-adventure,” EQQO is narrated by a woman named Seada, mother of the eponymous boy who, although blind, is tasked with protecting a sacred egg laid by a serpent god in the heart of the Mother Tree. Played from a third-person perspective, gamers will “look at Eqqo's world through the eyes of his mother, who will guide him while telling his story.” Along the way you will use the egg in your possession to “advance through sacred lands and mysterious rooms, awaken the temple’s sleeping mechanisms, foil ancient traps, and repel the dark forces that want to seize the egg.”



The game promises 4-5 hours of “exploration and puzzle solving in sacred lands and monumental temple rooms,” with art and architecture inspired by “Ethiopian mythology and traditions such as the pilgrimage to the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela.” Accompanying your journey is a soundtrack composed by Nicolas Bredin and performed by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, promising sweeping instrumentals while traversing the vibrant, artful 3D environments.

EQQO is now available on the Nintendo eShop for Switch, with a PC port planned “eventually.” In keeping with the developer’s stated desire for the game to be a “love song to nature,” a DLC option called “#EqqoDonation” allows players to donate $1/ €1 to plant a tree both in the game and in the real world.