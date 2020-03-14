Helheim Hassle heading to PC and consoles

All adventure games require using one's head to overcome obstacles, but that notion takes on a whole new literal meaning in Helheim Hassle, indie developer Perfectly Paranormal's colourful side-scrolling "body desecrating puzzle-platformer" coming soon to PC and consoles.

Players control Bjørn, a "pacifist viking who hates the idea of dying and going to Valhalla... who then ends up dying and getting taken to Valhalla." Once resurrected there, Bjørn meets "the mysterious Pesto," who agrees to help Bjørn gain "permanent residence in Helheim" in exchange for help in retrieving a special magical item. Sounds like a fair trade, but in order to succeed, the protagonist will need to use his rather vomit-inducing ability to "detach and combine limbs at will to solve challenging puzzles and get out of uncomfortable situations."



Presented in a whimsical hand-painted cartoon art style, Helheim Hassle is described as a "narrative adventure game that is as much about friendship as it is about body parts." The tale sends the protagonist – or at least, pieces of him – on a side-scrolling journey through 14 distinct levels comprising nearly 70 quests and more than 90 puzzles that require "the use of all manner of different body part combos" to complete. Along the way you'll encounter 80 different fully-voiced characters "from all walks of life (and death) ranging from frustrated god souls, bear ghosts, dragons, elves, dwarves and blue-collar goblins."

While there is no firm release date just yet, it isn't far off as Helheim Hassle is due to launch on Steam for Windows and Mac along with console versions for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch fairly soon, followed by a PlayStation 4 version later on.