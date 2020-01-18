Eclipse: Edge of Light comes round again on PC and consoles

Eclipses are relatively rare, but if you wait long enough one is sure to come back around. Fortunately, this is also true of White Elk's Eclipse: Edge of Light, a former VR mobile exclusive that has just arrived on PC and consoles.

After crashing on an unknown planet, the protagonist awakens to "discover a dreamscape world filled with alien wonder and the remains of a betrayed civilization." You soon come across a "powerful relic, the Artifact, that can interact with ancient technology and grant you near-magical powers." If you're to learn the mysterious fate of this planet's earlier inhabitants, you'll need to make good use of your new device and your "jetpack-equipped space suit" in order to "investigate the ancient ruins" left behind.



Created by former God of War developers, Eclipse is no fast-paced action title but rather a "first-person exploration game" featuring a "mysterious story of a world filled with discovery and wonder" at its core. Accompanied by an original soundtrack from Outer Wilds composer Andrew Prahlow, gameplay involves finding additional fragments of the Artifact, each one granting you "new powers to control the physical world, on an ever increasing scale."

Originally released back in 2017 as a mobile VR exclusive, Eclipse has now been ported to PC for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, as well as PlayStation VR. Although designed for virtual reality, a standard display version is also now available for PS4, with a Switch version due to follow on January 30th.