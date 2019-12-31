The House in the Hollow to appear late next year

An unsolved missing persons case is always a mystery many years after the fact, but it's especially so when the very house the person disappeared in can't (easily) be found either. This is the double challenge that will face gamers next year with the upcoming release of indie developer PSINE Studios' The House in the Hollow.

The game centers around the life of Francis Barrett, an eccentric Englishman responsible for The Magus, a "Celestial intelligencer and compendium of occult and magical information." Barrett led a reclusive life in an isolated manor "nestled in a hollow and surrounded by a dense forest." Due to his seclusion, "no one can be sure what experiments Francis Barrett performed, or what was conjured up, in that house." But in the years since the man vanished for good, never to reappear, some have "attempted, without success, to find the mysterious house and discover what happened to Mr. Barrett." You are the latest to venture after them in search of answers, and you soon find yourself trapped by an "evil" that prevents any means of escape.



The House in the Hollow blends a surreal storyline and atmosphere with a highly realistic soundscape and first-person 3D presentation created with the Unreal Engine, as displayed in the early in-game footage unveiled. Players must explore the "imposing Art Nouveau manor house" and its surrounding forest environs in the "mysterious void called the Hollow." There, only through "discovery and problem solving" will you be able to "dispel the evil holding [you] and escape," and hopefully "solve the mystery of what happened" to Barrett so many years earlier.

While the game is too far away to have a firm launch date just yet, The House in the Hollow is on track to be launched on Steam and the Epic Games Store before the end of 2020. To follow its progress in the coming months, be sure to check out the official website for updates.