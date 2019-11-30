DREAMO to become reality in early 2020

Ever gone to sleep after wrestling with a puzzle and actually dreamt about it? Well, in Hypnotic Ants Studio's upcoming DREAMO you'll have no other choice than to solve the problems plaguing your subconscious in your sleep.

Players control Jack Winslow, an "acclaimed pharmacologist trapped in a coma after narrowly escaping with his life from a plane crash." Fortunately your employer is a major pharmaceutical company that "goes to great lengths to wake you up and utilizes the newest technology to reach you in your dreams." Under the guidance of Dr. Tara Moreau, you will begin to "explore the dreamscapes of your subconscious" in order to recover memories that are trapped within a series of three-dimensional cube puzzles. The deeper you delve, however, the more questions arise: "what secrets are concealed within your mind, and what is your guide hiding? What choices led you here?"



Described as a "story-driven puzzle-adventure game" that "revolves around symbolism, morality, and the consequences of life choices," DREAMO takes place entirely within the protagonist's imagination. Presented in first-person, free-roaming 3D, the "strange landscapes" you traverse are rendered in vibrantly coloured, low-poly graphics as seen in the latest screenshots and trailer unveiled. Here in this dreamworld are "dozens of individually designed" cube riddles called "Artifacts" that represent various elements of your subconscious. The "internal machinery" of these cubes and their "misplaced gears" becomes increasingly complex as you progress, "making it much more difficult to access the more deeply locked areas of your subconscious."

While the full version of DREAMO isn't due until some time in the first quarter of 2020 for PC and VR devices, you can get cracking on some of its surreal challenges right away through the downloadable demo available on Steam. To learn more about the game, drop by the official website for additional details.