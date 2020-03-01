Otherworld to cross over into ours next month on mobile devices

Ireland has a rich history of legend and myth, a resource that indie developer Generation X Design plans to tap into next month with their mobile exclusive adventure, Otherworld.

The past, present and future of the Emerald Isle are all in play in this "what if" adventure when a prominent politician rockets to popularity, his "charisma and influence" able to capture "the hearts of minds of not just the citizens of Ireland but the people and leaders of the most powerful countries in the world." His sudden stardom meets with fierce resistance, however, and a recent assassination attempt has "thrown the country into turmoil with ramifications on the international stage." It is up to you to investigate in order to "determine the identity of the assassin and bring them to justice."



Inspired by Myst and of course the developer's scenic homeland, Otherworld features a simple point-and-tap interface and is presented entirely through "photographs, sounds and text descriptions." The game begins in a "secluded part of the Irish countryside" but soon branches out to more than 200 locations filled with almost 100 interactive items across multiple eras. As players explore "a world full of mystery and interact with objects from the bizarre to the fantastic," along the way you will also solve puzzles and minigames that promise to start gently but increase in difficulty. In order to uncover more of the plot, you must "immerse yourself in Irish history, mythology and politics," including learning about ancient Celtic legends that are still believed by some today and may just hold the surprising key to your investigation.

Otherworld is currently in the final stages of testing and is on track to be launched on iOS and Android devices as early as March 31st, with preorder availability beginning (quite appropriately) on St. Patrick's Day. A PC version is possible down the line, but for now the developers are concentrating all their efforts on completing the mobile version. To learn more about the game, drop by the official website for additional information and purchase links.