Sky Beneath appears on the horizon

One of the immutable laws of the universe is gravity, but that doesn't mean it can't be manipulated to your benefit, as we'll get to do in indie Finnish developer Mindhaven's upcoming Sky Beneath.

The game is set in a "galaxy in dissonance, where a group of opportunist scavengers [are] trying to make their way." Cassandra is one such scavenger who has been equipped with special abilities by "the group's tinkerer Annie and her numerous inventions." The most important technology allows Cassandra to control gravity itself by "manipulating it to walk on walls and ceilings, move objects around in the environment and solve complex puzzles."



Inspired by titles like Portal but controlled in third-person, Sky Beneath promises a series of environmental puzzles to overcome throughout an "AAA-quality setting," along with a narrative backdrop that "revolves around the group dynamics of the entourage and their stumbles trying to go forward." The developer's goal is to make players "really stop and think" as you attempt to strategically defy gravity to "reach places otherwise not possible" along the way.

There are currently no platforms announced or projected release date just yet, but you can keep an eye on Sky Beneath's progress through the developer's website.