Zoombinis

In the entertaining and educational game Zoombinis, players guide the little blue creatures through fun and increasingly challenging puzzles on their way to a new home.

Zoombinis  (2015)

TERC

Related Articles

weaver Article

U.S. Edutainment Games of the ‘90s that Shaped My Childhood: A Retrospective

An amusing blast from the past that revisits the long-lasting influence of educational games.

Read more Jul 5, 2024

Updates

21 Jul, 2024
Zoombinis Playable on Steam Deck

Experience the fantastic world of logic puzzles and adorable creatures in this unforgettable educational adventure game

Adventure Games by TERC

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

