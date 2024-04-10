  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / My Hotel: Echoes of the Past (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

My Hotel: Echoes of the Past

Step into a 1950s adventure with My Hotel: Echoes of the Past! As the new owner of a hotel shrouded in mystery, renovate with style, unravel secrets, and juggle faction intrigues. A captivating blend of history and adventure. Wishlist now!


Walkthrough for My Hotel: Echoes of the Past

Stuck in My Hotel: Echoes of the Past, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for My Hotel: Echoes of the Past and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for My Hotel: Echoes of the Past



No videos for My Hotel: Echoes of the Past available (yet)

What our readers think of My Hotel: Echoes of the Past

There haven't been any reader that reviewed My Hotel: Echoes of the Past yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by BrainSwapper

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre -
Theme Historical, Atmospheric
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

My Hotel: Echoes of the Past by BrainSwapper - Adventure Game

My Hotel: Echoes of the Past is an adventure game, released in 2024 by BrainSwapper. My Hotel: Echoes of the Past has a style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of My Hotel: Echoes of the Past, at this time the community has not provided a rating for My Hotel: Echoes of the Past.
Back to the top