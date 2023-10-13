One Night: Burlesque
Step into the smoky, seductive world of the Angels Den, a luxurious burlesque club. Get into the high heels of Holly, a talented dancer graced with a unique gift of telepathy. Help her on a desperate mission to save a friend from certain doom.
One Night: Burlesque
is available at:
Updates
Experience the Glitz, Glamour, and Intrigue of an Enchanting Evening in the world of Cabaret in this Stunning Narrative Adventure:
Dive into the mysterious world of Angels Den with this upcoming noir visual novel game, featuring mind-reading dancers and a thrilling murder plot.
Game Information