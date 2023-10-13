  • Log In | Sign Up

One Night: Burlesque

Step into the smoky, seductive world of the Angels Den, a luxurious burlesque club. Get into the high heels of Holly, a talented dancer graced with a unique gift of telepathy. Help her on a desperate mission to save a friend from certain doom.

Updates

7 Nov, 2023
Seductive ‘One Night Burlesque’ Out Now!

Experience the Glitz, Glamour, and Intrigue of an Enchanting Evening in the world of Cabaret in this Stunning Narrative Adventure:
16 Oct, 2023
One Night: Burlesque - A Supernatural Noir to Remember
Dive into the mysterious world of Angels Den with this upcoming noir visual novel game, featuring mind-reading dancers and a thrilling murder plot.

Walkthrough for One Night: Burlesque

Stuck in One Night: Burlesque, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for One Night: Burlesque and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Simulation
Theme Noir, Alternate History
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

One Night: Burlesque by RedDeer.Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

One Night: Burlesque is an adventure game, released in 2023 by RedDeer.Games. One Night: Burlesque has a style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of One Night: Burlesque, at this time the community has not provided a rating for One Night: Burlesque.
