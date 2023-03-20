  • Log In | Sign Up

ghostpia Season One

In my dreams, I can get out. In my dreams, I can fit in. Ghostpia mixes the adorable art style of an illustrated book with glitches-and-noise effects. There are no choices to be made. There’s only a lonely girl in a ghost town and her story full of mystery, friendhood…and a bit of violence.

Updates

18 Sep, 2023
Ghostpia S1 now Playable on Steam Deck

Experience Otherworldly Adventures in the Debut Season of the Spectral-Themed Interactive Game
22 Aug, 2023
Ghostpia Season One: A Spooky Adventure

Immersing into the Otherworldly Adventure: Vibrant Portrayal of Season One's Enigmatic Ether and Charming Entities
20 Mar, 2023
Ghostpia: A Hauntingly Beautiful Digital Odyssey

Experience the Melancholic Magic of an Immortal Town in This Enchanting Visual Novel, Coming Soon to PC and Nintendo Switch.
30 May, 2023
Ghostpia Season One: A Bittersweet Visual Novel
Dive into a captivating lo-fi ghostly world with a unique art style and intriguing storyline on Nintendo Switch.

ghostpia Season One - trailer

Adventure Games by Chosuido

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Dark Humor
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

ghostpia Season One by Chosuido - A Point and Click Adventure Game

ghostpia Season One is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Chosuido. ghostpia Season One has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of ghostpia Season One, at this time the community has not provided a rating for ghostpia Season One.
