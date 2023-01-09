Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past
In a new series of "Lost Lands" Susan has to go to the past to try and correct other people’s mistakes. Will she succeed? What problems will she face there? All this can be learned by sinking into the new series of "Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past".
Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past IS COMPATIBLE WITH STEAM DECK (Playable)
Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past
is available at:
Walkthrough for Lost Lands: Mistakes of the PastStuck in Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past
Screenshots for Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past » View all screenshots (20)
What our readers think of Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information