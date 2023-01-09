  • Log In | Sign Up

Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past (2018)
Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past

In a new series of "Lost Lands" Susan has to go to the past to try and correct other people’s mistakes. Will she succeed? What problems will she face there? All this can be learned by sinking into the new series of "Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past".


Screenshots and Trailers for Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past


Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past - trailer

Adventure Games by FIVE-BN GAMES

» Lost Lands (series)

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

