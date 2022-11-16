Cryptmaster
SAY ANYTHING in this bizarre dungeon adventure where words control everything. Fill in the blanks with text or voice to uncover lost abilities, solve strange quests, and play unexpected mini-games. Use your words to conquer the crypt and unleash a whole new kind of "spell casting!"
Cryptmaster STEAM DECK SUPPORT IS UNKNOWN
Developer:
Paul Hart, Lee Williams, Akupara Games
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital May 09, 2024 by Akupara Games
Cryptmaster
can be wishlisted at:
Game Information