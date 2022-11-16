  • Log In | Sign Up

Cryptmaster

SAY ANYTHING in this bizarre dungeon adventure where words control everything. Fill in the blanks with text or voice to uncover lost abilities, solve strange quests, and play unexpected mini-games. Use your words to conquer the crypt and unleash a whole new kind of "spell casting!"

AdventureX - No data Article

AdventureX 2022 – Round-up

It's been two years since AdventureX, the world's biggest adventure gaming convention, has taken place. But it's finally back, bigger and better than ever before.

Read more Nov 19, 2022

Updates

10 May, 2023
Unleash the undead: Cryptmaster demo now available

Dare to enter the dark world of dungeon delving, unleash your inner adventurer and conquer endless labyrinths of treasures and peril.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Cryptmaster by Paul Hart - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Cryptmaster is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Paul Hart. Cryptmaster has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Cryptmaster, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Cryptmaster.
