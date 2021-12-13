  • Log In | Sign Up

Puzzles for Clef

After receiving a letter from her sister, our bunny friend Clef journeys to the island of her ancestors, to undertake a treasure hunt. The journey will take her across a land of beauty, magic, and mystery, as she explores each of the island’s regions, solves its countless puzzles, unearths long-forgotten secrets, and rediscovers her family’s legacy.

Updates

23 Dec, 2021
First details pitch upcoming Puzzles for Clef
Hand-painted side-scrolling treasure hunt on a magical floating island due out next summer on Windows PC.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: 1.0 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 2.1 or higher
Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: 1.0 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 2.1 or higher
Storage: 3 GB available space

Puzzles for Clef by Weasel Token - Adventure Game

Puzzles for Clef is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Weasel Token.
