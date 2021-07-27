  • Log In | Sign Up

The Illusion

Illusion, The - Cover art

After searching for the cult of the daughter of the sun, a man named Martin finds himself at the doorstep of her mansion. It is filled with elaborate puzzles. Now Martin must solve her puzzles to either get accepted in her cult or die.

Updates

1 Aug, 2021
The Illusion becomes reality on Steam
Occult-themed first-person puzzle-adventure available now for download on Windows PC.

What our readers think of The Illusion

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Illusion yet.


Adventure Games by Raven Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Horror
Theme Gothic
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media -

System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 3770
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 860
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 7700
Memory: 8 MB RAM
Graphics: GTX 1060
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 4 GB available space

The Illusion by Raven Games - Adventure Game

The Illusion is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Raven Games. The Illusion has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Illusion, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Illusion.
