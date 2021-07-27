The Illusion
After searching for the cult of the daughter of the sun, a man named Martin finds himself at the doorstep of her mansion. It is filled with elaborate puzzles. Now Martin must solve her puzzles to either get accepted in her cult or die.
Updates
1 Aug, 2021The Illusion becomes reality on Steam
Occult-themed first-person puzzle-adventure available now for download on Windows PC.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
What our readers think of The Illusion
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 3770
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 860
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 7700
Memory: 8 MB RAM
Graphics: GTX 1060
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 4 GB available space