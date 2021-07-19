No Longer Home
Developer:
Humble Grove
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital July 30, 2021 by Fellow Traveller
No Longer Home is a game about letting go of the life you’ve built due to circumstances beyond your control. Immerse yourself in the lives of Bo and Ao and learn about their dreams, frustrations and fears. Welcome the magic of the everyday and somewhat extraordinary.
Updates
31 Jul, 2021No Longer Home shows up on Windows and Mac
Demo also available for slice-of-life narrative adventure about two queer, nonbinary students facing significant life changes.
