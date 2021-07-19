  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / No Longer Home (2021) - Game details
Stats pixel

No Longer Home

No Longer Home - Cover art

No Longer Home is a game about letting go of the life you’ve built due to circumstances beyond your control. Immerse yourself in the lives of Bo and Ao and learn about their dreams, frustrations and fears. Welcome the magic of the everyday and somewhat extraordinary.

No Longer Home is available at:

Updates

31 Jul, 2021
No Longer Home shows up on Windows and Mac
Demo also available for slice-of-life narrative adventure about two queer, nonbinary students facing significant life changes.

Walkthrough for No Longer Home

Stuck in No Longer Home, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for No Longer Home and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'No Longer Home - Screenshot #1
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #2
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #3
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #4
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #5
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #6
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #7
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #8
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #9
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #10
'No Longer Home - Screenshot #11
Transparent PNG

No Longer Home launch trailer

Transparent PNG

No Longer Home gameplay trailer

Transparent PNG

No Longer Home publisher announcement trailer

What our readers think of No Longer Home

There haven't been any reader that reviewed No Longer Home yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Humble Grove

» No Longer Home (series)

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Drama
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

No Longer Home by Humble Grove - A Point and Click Adventure Game

No Longer Home is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Humble Grove. No Longer Home has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of No Longer Home, at this time the community has not provided a rating for No Longer Home.
Back to the top