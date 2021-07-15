Clown in a House
A lone clown explores a mysterious home. He meets strange inhabitants on his journey to discover why he exists. Join him, and you may discover a thing or two about yourself.
Updates
20 Jul, 2021Steam now home to Clown in a House
Overhead pixel art adventure from the creator of animated webseries CatGhost available now for download on Windows PC.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, or 10
Processor: 2GHz+
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: 128MB
Storage: 200 MB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 8 or higher compatible.