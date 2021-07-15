  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Clown in a House (2021) - Game details
Stats pixel

Clown in a House

Clown in a House - Cover art

A lone clown explores a mysterious home. He meets strange inhabitants on his journey to discover why he exists. Join him, and you may discover a thing or two about yourself.

Updates

20 Jul, 2021
Steam now home to Clown in a House
Overhead pixel art adventure from the creator of animated webseries CatGhost available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Clown in a House

Stuck in Clown in a House, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Clown in a House and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Clown in a House - Screenshot #1
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #2
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #3
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #4
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #5
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #6
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #7
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #8
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #9
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #10
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #11
'Clown in a House - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Clown in a House release trailer

Transparent PNG

Clown in a House teaser

What our readers think of Clown in a House

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Clown in a House yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Krispy Animations

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, or 10
Processor: 2GHz+
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: 128MB
Storage: 200 MB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 8 or higher compatible.

Clown in a House by Krispy Animations - Adventure Game

Clown in a House is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Krispy Animations. Clown in a House has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Clown in a House, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Clown in a House.
Back to the top