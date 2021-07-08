  • Log In | Sign Up

Nightingale

Nightingale - Cover art

Writing on a blog and using her obscure ability, the mysterious Nightingale has been helping people in danger for years. Now, she’s forced to disappear, facing threats from a killer… one of the very people she helped in the past.

Updates

27 Jul, 2021
Nightingale alights on Windows PC

Self-contained interactive short story in the Shadows on the Vatican narrative universe available now to download on Steam.

Nightingale trailer

What our readers think of Nightingale

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Nightingale yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective -
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Thriller
Theme -
Graphic Style -
Presentation Text Only
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

