The Gap

The year is 2045. Dizzily, you wake up, lying on the floor of a disheveled apartment. Who are you? What and where is this place? Is there anybody around? All that is left of recent human contact are confusing messages written across the apartment. The reddish light of a setting sun makes up an eerie atmosphere. You may try to escape, but the entrance is locked. Feeling like you could black out anytime soon, you decide to explore the apartment. Certain documents you come across offer you a glimpse into your ostensible past as Joshua Hayes, a neuroscientist who’s made some questionable life choices. Inevitably, your mission becomes piecing together the missing fragments of your past, solving the mystery of your and your family’s affliction.

The Gap  (2023)

The Gap Box Cover

Label This

The Gap is available at:

Updates

5 Oct, 2023
Try ‘The Gap’ Demo Out Now!
Unveiling a New Dimension: The All-Engrossing Virtual Reality Adventure Redefining Modern Gaming
11 Jun, 2021
First details begin to fill in for The Gap
Narrative-driven first-person sci-fi thriller coming to PC later this year.

Walkthrough for The Gap

Stuck in The Gap, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Gap and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for The Gap


Transparent PNG

The Gap trailer

Transparent PNG

The Gap teaser

What our readers think of The Gap

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Gap yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Label This

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 or above
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon HD 7950
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space

The Gap by Label This - Adventure Game

The Gap is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Label This. The Gap has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Gap, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Gap.
