Fire Tonight

Fire Tonight - Cover art

Young hearts are set alight in Maya and Devin, a young couple who found love in the big city. Their lives together make this place feel more like a home as they reflect on memories of their relationship. Love burns hot, but there’s a raging fire sweeping across town burning even hotter. Help Maya escape the flames, cross town, and find her way back to Devin in this trying time.

Updates

12 Aug, 2021
Fire Tonight now spreading on Windows, Mac and Switch

Dual-character isometric adventure about a couple separated in a city ablaze available now for download from Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
15 Jun, 2021
Fire Tonight heating up for August release
Dual-character isometric puzzler about two lovers separated by a city ablaze coming to Windows, Mac and Switch.

Walkthrough for Fire Tonight

Stuck in Fire Tonight, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Fire Tonight and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Fire Tonight launch trailer

Fire Tonight – Guerrilla Collective trailer

Fire Tonight gameplay

What our readers think of Fire Tonight

Adventure Games by Reptoid Games

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Drama
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

