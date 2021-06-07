Fire Tonight
Developer:
Reptoid Games
Platforms:
Mac, PC, Switch
Releases:
- Digital August 12, 2021 by Way Down Deep
Young hearts are set alight in Maya and Devin, a young couple who found love in the big city. Their lives together make this place feel more like a home as they reflect on memories of their relationship. Love burns hot, but there’s a raging fire sweeping across town burning even hotter. Help Maya escape the flames, cross town, and find her way back to Devin in this trying time.
12 Aug, 2021Fire Tonight now spreading on Windows, Mac and Switch
Dual-character isometric adventure about a couple separated in a city ablaze available now for download from Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
15 Jun, 2021Fire Tonight heating up for August release
Dual-character isometric puzzler about two lovers separated by a city ablaze coming to Windows, Mac and Switch.
