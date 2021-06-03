  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Desolatium: Prologue (2021) - Game details
Stats pixel

Desolatium: Prologue

Desolatium: Prologue - Cover art

We have always believed that God sent his son into the world to save us. But, what if that is not what happened? What if the world cannot be saved? The real story is about to be revealed. It all begins in the Massacre of the Innocents by the infamous King Herod. The player will walk in the shoes of Samara, a young woman who has just lost her child. As she wanders around the desert, praying to her God for help, something answers her call… something very ancient. A primal being, the closest thing to a creator that exists in this world. This being has decided to grant her a central role in its return, so that the world finally knows the terrible intentions of their true god. To do this, she will be carried to a strange place where, finally, her fate will be revealed.

Updates

23 Jun, 2021
Desolatium: Prologue vacates Early Access

Standalone introductory installment of first-person point-and-click Lovecraftian horror adventure available now, with full game coming to PC and VR devices later this year.

Walkthrough for Desolatium: Prologue

Stuck in Desolatium: Prologue, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Desolatium: Prologue and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Desolatium: Prologue - Screenshot #1
'Desolatium: Prologue - Screenshot #2
'Desolatium: Prologue - Screenshot #3
'Desolatium: Prologue - Screenshot #4
'Desolatium: Prologue - Screenshot #5
'Desolatium: Prologue - Screenshot #6
'Desolatium: Prologue - Screenshot #7
Transparent PNG

Desolatium: Prologue trailer

What our readers think of Desolatium: Prologue

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Desolatium: Prologue yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by SUPERLUMEN

» Desolatium (series)

Game Information

Platform HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PC, Valve Index
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control, Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Thriller
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Panoramic nodes
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 (AMD FX 8350) or better
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 (AMD Radeon R9 290) or better
Storage: 1500 MB available space

Desolatium: Prologue by SUPERLUMEN - Adventure Game

Desolatium: Prologue is an adventure game, released in 2021 by SUPERLUMEN. Desolatium: Prologue has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Desolatium: Prologue, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Desolatium: Prologue.
Back to the top