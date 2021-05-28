  • Log In | Sign Up

The Longest Road on Earth

The Longest Road on Earth - Cover art

A thoughtful and deeply personal title with stripped-down mechanics. The lack of dialogue or text allows you to create your own narrative through your time with four characters. Each short story will allow players to be swept away by the haunting lyrics of over twenty original, nostalgic songs.

Play through four chapters in total that capture the essence of everyday life and leisurely consider moments in time that are both meaningful and mundane. Take time to experience the beauty in the small things like blowing cottony dandelion seeds, collecting seashells, and riding a bike. Meet a collection of characters, each with their own poignant, dialog-free stories.


Walkthrough for The Longest Road on Earth

Stuck in The Longest Road on Earth, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Longest Road on Earth and wonder no more!

The Longest Road on Earth | Complete Gameplay Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Longest Road on Earth - Screenshot #1
'The Longest Road on Earth - Screenshot #2
'The Longest Road on Earth - Screenshot #3
'The Longest Road on Earth - Screenshot #4
'The Longest Road on Earth - Screenshot #5
'The Longest Road on Earth - Screenshot #6
The Longest Road on Earth Launch Trailer

What our readers think of The Longest Road on Earth

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Longest Road on Earth yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Raw Fury Games

Game Information

Platform Android, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media -

