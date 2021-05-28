A thoughtful and deeply personal title with stripped-down mechanics. The lack of dialogue or text allows you to create your own narrative through your time with four characters. Each short story will allow players to be swept away by the haunting lyrics of over twenty original, nostalgic songs.

Play through four chapters in total that capture the essence of everyday life and leisurely consider moments in time that are both meaningful and mundane. Take time to experience the beauty in the small things like blowing cottony dandelion seeds, collecting seashells, and riding a bike. Meet a collection of characters, each with their own poignant, dialog-free stories.