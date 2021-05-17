Catsperience
Developer:
Black Vertigo
Related Links
Developer's website
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital May 17, 2021 by Black Vertigo
Are you curious what it’s like to be a cat? This is your chance. Eat, sleep, be a jerk. Repeat. Oh wait, there is a problem. The food provider is missing, what will you do now? A blue-blooded cat doesn’t hunt after all. Find him befur you will be in need of such a menial task.
Updates
18 May, 2021Catsperience nips onto Steam
First-person feline platforming adventure available now for download on Windows PC.
Walkthrough for CatsperienceStuck in Catsperience, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Catsperience and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Catsperience » View all screenshots (11)
Videos for Catsperience » View all videos
What our readers think of Catsperience
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Catsperience yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Core i3-6100
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX 550
Storage: 13 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Core i5-7500
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 570
Storage: 15 GB available space