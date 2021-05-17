  • Log In | Sign Up

Catsperience

Catsperience - Cover art

Are you curious what it’s like to be a cat? This is your chance. Eat, sleep, be a jerk. Repeat. Oh wait, there is a problem. The food provider is missing, what will you do now? A blue-blooded cat doesn’t hunt after all. Find him befur you will be in need of such a menial task.

Updates

18 May, 2021
Catsperience nips onto Steam
First-person feline platforming adventure available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Catsperience

Stuck in Catsperience, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Catsperience and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Catsperience trailer

Adventure Games by Black Vertigo

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre -
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Core i3-6100
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX 550
Storage: 13 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Core i5-7500
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 570
Storage: 15 GB available space

