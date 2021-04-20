CRASH: Autodrive
Developer:
Studio Nightcap
Related Links
Official websiteFree prologue
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital April 20, 2021 by Studio Nightcap
After a self-driving carpool’s A.I. makes a fatal mistake, introverted college student Emily Knight and the other passengers are forced to investigate a potential homicide once they discover they each have a motive for murder! Play as Emily, get to know your fellow passengers and the car A.I. Investigate clues, confront lies, and discover who really killed Thomas Sinclair!
Updates
22 Apr, 2021CRASH: Autodrive rolls onto Steam
Free prologue also available for visual novel-styled murder mystery released for Windows PC.
Walkthrough for CRASH: AutodriveStuck in CRASH: Autodrive, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for CRASH: Autodrive and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for CRASH: Autodrive » View all screenshots (10)
What our readers think of CRASH: Autodrive
There haven't been any reader that reviewed CRASH: Autodrive yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information