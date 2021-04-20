  • Log In | Sign Up

CRASH: Autodrive

After a self-driving carpool’s A.I. makes a fatal mistake, introverted college student Emily Knight and the other passengers are forced to investigate a potential homicide once they discover they each have a motive for murder! Play as Emily, get to know your fellow passengers and the car A.I. Investigate clues, confront lies, and discover who really killed Thomas Sinclair!

22 Apr, 2021
CRASH: Autodrive rolls onto Steam
Free prologue also available for visual novel-styled murder mystery released for Windows PC.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

