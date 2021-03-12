Size Matters
You play as a scientist who is shrinking every second in a race against time. Find all the ingredients and formulas scattered around the laboratory, which are necessary for producing the life-saving antidote.
Released through Steam Early Access on November 20, 2019.
Updates
13 Mar, 2021Size Matters fully grown and released on Steam
Timed first-person laboratory adventure starring shrinking protagonist emerges from Early Access on Windows PC.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 32-bit or 64-bit
Processor: Quad Core 2.6 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650 Ti 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7970 3GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended:
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD FX-8300
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon 580
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 6 GB available space