  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Size Matters (2021) - Game details

Size Matters

Size Matters - Cover art

You play as a scientist who is shrinking every second in a race against time. Find all the ingredients and formulas scattered around the laboratory, which are necessary for producing the life-saving antidote.

Released through Steam Early Access on November 20, 2019.

Updates

13 Mar, 2021
Size Matters fully grown and released on Steam
Timed first-person laboratory adventure starring shrinking protagonist emerges from Early Access on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Size Matters

Stuck in Size Matters, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Size Matters and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Size Matters - Screenshot #1
'Size Matters - Screenshot #2
'Size Matters - Screenshot #3
'Size Matters - Screenshot #4
'Size Matters - Screenshot #5
'Size Matters - Screenshot #6
'Size Matters - Screenshot #7
'Size Matters - Screenshot #8
'Size Matters - Screenshot #9
'Size Matters - Screenshot #10
'Size Matters - Screenshot #11
'Size Matters - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Size Matters gameplay trailer

Transparent PNG

Size Matters trailer

Transparent PNG

Size Matters teaser

What our readers think of Size Matters

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Size Matters yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Mazen Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 32-bit or 64-bit
Processor: Quad Core 2.6 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650 Ti 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7970 3GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD FX-8300
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon 580
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 6 GB available space

Size Matters by Mazen Games - Adventure Game

Size Matters is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Mazen Games. Size Matters has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Size Matters, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Size Matters.
Back to the top