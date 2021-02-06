Boston, 1979 - a curious letter finds its way on your office desk. A series of unexplained disappearances in a nearby village has prompted a long-forgotten friend to seek out the help of ”the great detective Morrison”. The writing betrays a sense of urgency, as many of the sentences are scribbled through bulbous stains of ink. Be it due to the money promised, or old-time camaraderie, you decide to take the case. What do you not know, though, is that this singular decision will forever blur the line between what you considered real and what you thought was mere fantasy. Your friend awaits for you at the farm.