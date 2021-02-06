Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah
RVL Games
PC
- Digital April 8, 2021 by RVL Games
Boston, 1979 - a curious letter finds its way on your office desk. A series of unexplained disappearances in a nearby village has prompted a long-forgotten friend to seek out the help of ”the great detective Morrison”. The writing betrays a sense of urgency, as many of the sentences are scribbled through bulbous stains of ink. Be it due to the money promised, or old-time camaraderie, you decide to take the case. What do you not know, though, is that this singular decision will forever blur the line between what you considered real and what you thought was mere fantasy. Your friend awaits for you at the farm.
First-person puzzler with light gunplay subtitled The Tome of Myrkah coming to Steam for Windows PC on April 8th.
The first ‘micro-adventure’ in planned occult-themed anthology series being conjured up for Windows PC.
MINIMUM:
OS: Microsoft Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)
Processor: 2,5 GHz Intel Core i3 or AMD Athlon
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 8 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Microsoft Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)
Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20GHz or AMD FX-6300, 3.5Ghz
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 8 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system