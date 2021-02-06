  • Log In | Sign Up

Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah

Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah - Cover art

Boston, 1979 - a curious letter finds its way on your office desk. A series of unexplained disappearances in a nearby village has prompted a long-forgotten friend to seek out the help of ”the great detective Morrison”. The writing betrays a sense of urgency, as many of the sentences are scribbled through bulbous stains of ink. Be it due to the money promised, or old-time camaraderie, you decide to take the case. What do you not know, though, is that this singular decision will forever blur the line between what you considered real and what you thought was mere fantasy. Your friend awaits for you at the farm.

Updates

22 Mar, 2021
Launch date revealed in Classified Stories gameplay trailer

First-person puzzler with light gunplay subtitled The Tome of Myrkah coming to Steam for Windows PC on April 8th.
7 Mar, 2021
Classified Stories set to be released to the public in Q2 2021
The first ‘micro-adventure’ in planned occult-themed anthology series being conjured up for Windows PC.

Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah gameplay trailer

Classified Stories gameplay teaser

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Microsoft Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)
Processor: 2,5 GHz Intel Core i3 or AMD Athlon
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 8 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Microsoft Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)
Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20GHz or AMD FX-6300, 3.5Ghz
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 8 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah by RVL Games - Adventure Game

Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah is an adventure game, released in 2021 by RVL Games. Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Classified Stories: The Tome of Myrkah.
